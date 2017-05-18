Main Street: Greeneville Annual Meeting Rescheduled For June 6

Dozens of people gather in front of the Dickson-Williams Mansion for the 2016 Main Street: Greeneville annual meeting, which also included a fish fry catered by The Farmer's Daughter. The Main Street: Greeneville Annual Meeting and Picnic originally slated for Tuesday, May 23, is being rescheduled to Tuesday, June 6, due to numerous scheduling conflicts, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.