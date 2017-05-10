Lonesome Pine Trail Crash Injures Woman
A Rogersville woman suffered injuries in a crash about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Lonesome Pine Trail north of Sleepy Hollow Lane. Julie D. Rasmussen, 40, of Highway 70 South, was westbound on Lonesome Pine Trail in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck when she ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail with the side of the truck, sheriff's Deputy Billy Walters said in a crash report.
