Limestone Couple Sentenced On Tax Evasion Counts
A Limestone man and his wife were each sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville after entering guilty pleas to income tax evasion. Their offense came to light after the U.S. government reached an agreement with Switzerland to provide information about bank accounts held by Americans in that country, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andy ricker (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|ricky
|26
|Korea threats
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|21
|STFU Trump
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|11
|488 Trump lies since sworn in
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|30
|Biggest theif in greystone
|1 hr
|A Greer
|8
|Campaigning for the job you already have
|2 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|33
|Sara Jackson (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Richard Mulligan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC