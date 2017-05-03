Limestone Couple Sentenced On Tax Eva...

Limestone Couple Sentenced On Tax Evasion Counts

A Limestone man and his wife were each sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville after entering guilty pleas to income tax evasion. Their offense came to light after the U.S. government reached an agreement with Switzerland to provide information about bank accounts held by Americans in that country, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Tennessee.

