Life Skills Training Center Holds Open House

Sheriff Pat Hankins, left, addresses some of the visitors to Monday night's open house at the life skills classroom located on the grounds of the Greene County Workhouse. The mobile structure was obtained for free by Hankins from the Sullivan County School System, transported to Greene County using grant funds, and finished out with inmate labor.

