Lending A Hand To Lending A Book
Amanuel Dickson and Savannah Fellers, fifth graders at Highland Elementary School, shelve newly cleaned and sorted books on the Greeneville City Schools Book Bus, which was spruced up and organized by Highland students as a public service project Tuesday. Fifth graders at Highland Elementary School worked in a heap of books Tuesday as they did a sorting and sprucing-up project for the Greeneville City Schools Book Bus.
