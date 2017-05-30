Kenda Full Gas 3-Day Enduro Recap | VIDEO
The Kenda Full Gas 3-Day Enduro recently went off with some very challenging conditions after heavy rains in Greeneville, Tennessee. The event served as an ISDE qualifier, and also a chance for several of the US Trophy Team racers and other top off-roaders to show their stuff.
