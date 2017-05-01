Kara Ann Kahley To Wed Andrew Zoeller

Kara Ann Kahley To Wed Andrew Zoeller

Mr. and Mrs. Elwood and Kathe Kahley, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kara Ann Kahley, and Andrew Zoeller, both of Rockville, Maryland. The bride-elect is a 2003 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and a 2009 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Greeneville, TN

