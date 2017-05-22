Jury Deadlocks On Timothy England Ban...

Jury Deadlocks On Timothy England Bank Robbery Charges

After two days of deliberation, a U.S. District Court jury deadlocked on a verdict in the case of Timothy Eugene England, who is accused of robbing the Consumer Credit Union branch in Mosheim on Dec. 10, 2015. The jury entered no verdict on charges of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and witness intimidation.

