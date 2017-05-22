Jury Deadlocks On Timothy England Bank Robbery Charges
After two days of deliberation, a U.S. District Court jury deadlocked on a verdict in the case of Timothy Eugene England, who is accused of robbing the Consumer Credit Union branch in Mosheim on Dec. 10, 2015. The jury entered no verdict on charges of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and witness intimidation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's GVDC gonna turn into ?
|40 min
|little ceasar
|10
|West Pines
|44 min
|Ms Brown
|2
|Old perverted men
|55 min
|grneggs
|25
|Downtown alcohol ordinance vote...
|2 hr
|Right
|34
|A tat on a womans lower back means what?
|3 hr
|Guest
|16
|Outsourcing?
|3 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|34
|The 5th
|3 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC