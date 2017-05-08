Jungle Jack Hanna Returns To Greeneville On Sunday

One of America's most beloved animal experts, Jack Hanna, will return to Greeneville on Sunday to present "Into the Wild Live!" at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Recognized around the country as "America's favorite zookeeper," a news release notes that Hanna celebrated his 35th "Hanna-versary" in 2013 as director emeritus with the Columbus Zoo.

