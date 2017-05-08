It Happened Here For May 8

A Greeneville Police Department report over the weekend says that a Van Hill Road man who stopped at a local laundromat last Tuesday to use free wifi service reported to police Friday that his Toshiba laptop computer, cellphone and charger plus clothing were stolen from where he had left them briefly while he was in the restroom. Total value of the stolen items was estimated at $565.

