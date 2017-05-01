It Happened Here For May 2
Hunter D. Duff, 23, of 112 Spruce St., was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duff was pulled over for speeding at Shiloh Road and Cumberland Drive, Officer Dustin Winter said in a report.
