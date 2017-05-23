It Happened Here For May 24
Steve Arnold, 58, of Mink Hill Road, Mountain City, was taken into custody Saturday by Baileyton police and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule III drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from an incident on March 20 at the Pilot Travel Center on Baileyton Road, police Chief Joshua Ferguson said in a report.
