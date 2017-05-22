It Happened Here For May 22
Samuel O. Bass, 19, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged Saturday morning by Greenville police with domestic assault and aggravated assault in connection with alleged incidents on Friday night and early Saturday. On Friday night, Bass got into a verbal argument with another man and threw a set of car keys, striking a woman in the head, Officer Michael Ball said in a report.
