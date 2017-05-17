It Happened Here For May 17
Nolan Scott Hillis, 33, of Bonner Street, McMinnville, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Hillis was driving a tractor-trailer stopped on northbound Interstate 81 for an inspection check, Trooper Vince Mullins said in a report.
