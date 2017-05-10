It Happened Here For May 11
Thomas Hankins, 28, of 653 Waterstone Circle, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff's deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hankins was in a car pulled over on Camp Creek Road for driving left of center, Deputy John Stills said in a report.
