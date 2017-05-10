It Happened Here For April 13

Austin Tyler Thompson, 18, of Hensley Loop, Jonesborough, was charged early Friday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and consuming alcohol under 21. Thompson was found sitting in a car "passed out slumped over in the driver's seat with the engine still running" and the car still in gear and "slowly moving," Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Thompson's foot was on the brake and he "was hard to wake up," the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.