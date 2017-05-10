It Happened Here For April 13

It Happened Here For April 13

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Austin Tyler Thompson, 18, of Hensley Loop, Jonesborough, was charged early Friday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and consuming alcohol under 21. Thompson was found sitting in a car "passed out slumped over in the driver's seat with the engine still running" and the car still in gear and "slowly moving," Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Thompson's foot was on the brake and he "was hard to wake up," the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chelsea Nicole 37 min None ya 19
Expose your snitch 44 min BlackOnWhite 52
Wondering 2 hr Spartacus 4
Dude 2 hr Atticus Finch 3
The Future of Cable News 2 hr Atticus Finch 6
Mohawk wreck 2 hr Atticus Finch 15
Comey out 6 hr z0neCrew 58
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC