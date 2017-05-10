Interest Builds In Exit 23 Expansion
Morristown-based developer Randy Corlew, of Welroc Enterprises LLC, spoke to members of the Mosheim Planning Commission on Thursday evening about the project. In addition, Corlew said that a convenience store has also been looking at one of the lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Nicole
|39 min
|Coworker
|30
|Somebody selling booty on Facebook
|40 min
|Jim
|1
|Billy Bowman jr
|45 min
|His gf
|11
|Jenny Sprawberry
|1 hr
|Loser
|9
|women who stay with men who beat up their kids (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|8
|Girls, do you really like being spanked? (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|190
|sasha cox (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|Marv
|12
|Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area
|13 hr
|Waddell
|27
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC