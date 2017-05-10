Interest Builds In Exit 23 Expansion

Interest Builds In Exit 23 Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Morristown-based developer Randy Corlew, of Welroc Enterprises LLC, spoke to members of the Mosheim Planning Commission on Thursday evening about the project. In addition, Corlew said that a convenience store has also been looking at one of the lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chelsea Nicole 39 min Coworker 30
Somebody selling booty on Facebook 40 min Jim 1
Billy Bowman jr 45 min His gf 11
Jenny Sprawberry 1 hr Loser 9
women who stay with men who beat up their kids (Jul '11) 1 hr Citizen 8
Girls, do you really like being spanked? (Dec '10) 1 hr Citizen 190
sasha cox (Nov '14) 10 hr Marv 12
Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area 13 hr Waddell 27
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC