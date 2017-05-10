Incredible Farm Dinner Set For June 23

Incredible Farm Dinner Set For June 23

Rural Resources and the Capitol Theatre are hosting downtown Greeneville's first Incredible Farm Dinner on Main on June 23 at 7 p.m. "The Incredible Farm Dinner on Main is the 'don't miss' event of the summer in Greeneville," Rural Resources Executive Director Sally Causey said in a news release. "Guests will enjoy local fare around one community table set to perfection right in the middle of Main Street! We will gather at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Capitol Theatre for hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and then be seated on Main for a four-course meal.

