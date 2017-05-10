Incredible Farm Dinner Set For June 23

Rural Resources and the Capitol Theatre are hosting downtown Greeneville's first Incredible Farm Dinner on Main on June 23 at 7 p.m. "The Incredible Farm Dinner on Main is the 'don't miss' event of the summer in Greeneville," Rural Resources Executive Director Sally Causey said in a news release. "Guests will enjoy local fare around one community table set to perfection right in the middle of Main Street! We will gather at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Capitol Theatre for hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and then be seated on Main for a four-course meal.

