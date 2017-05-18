Highland Elementary Students 'Walk to School'
Students from Highland Elementary School enjoyed a waterslide, bounce house and games after the annual Walk to School event on Thursday. Highland Elementary School students walked up Summer Street on their way back to school Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|developing story!!!!!
|18 min
|Wtf
|9
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|32 min
|BB Board
|107
|***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14)
|57 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,979
|I miss her more every day
|1 hr
|The one
|7
|Comey out
|2 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|89
|Jason lee now days? (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Playa
|33
|Briggs && Kelly
|3 hr
|Laughing out liud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC