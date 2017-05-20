Hardin View Purchase May Relate To Airport Proximity

In this rendering provided by the Greene County Assessor of Property office, the old Hardin View School property purchased at auction April 8 by Scott M. Niswonger is shown within the smaller bordered area, while the larger bordered area shows adjacent land Niswonger already owned, including a narrow access strip extending down to the Kingsport Highway. The Hardin View School property that was auctioned off in April is visible from the intersection of the Kingsport Highway and Kiser Boulevard.

