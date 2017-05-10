Greeneville Planners Deny Multi-Family Dwelling Request

The corner of West Church Street and West Sevier Heights will get sidewalk improvements as part of the completion of the Greeneville High School parking lot. Controversy over proposed rezoning of a residential property, plans to complete the Greeneville High School parking lot and a proposal for amending R-1 zoning to allow for small-acreage equine farms within town limits were among the issues considered at the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.