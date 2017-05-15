Greeneville-Greene County History Museum Earns Award Of Distinction
Greeneville-Greene County History Museum Executive Director Betty Fletcher, right, receives an Award of Distinction for the "Mornings at the Museum" program from East Tennessee Historical Society Executive Assistant Stephanie Henry. Greeneville-Greene County History Museum Executive Director Betty Fletcher, right, receives an Award of Distinction for the "Mornings at the Museum" program from East Tennessee Historical Society Executive Assistant Stephanie Henry.
