Greeneville Farmers Market Opens Saturday With Mother's Day Celebration

Greeneville Farmers Market at the Greene County Fairgrounds will host its annual Mother's Day Celebration on opening day Saturday, May 13. New hours this season will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday beginning May 13 and running each week through October. Everyone is invited to bring a photograph of their mother and set it up in celebration of the Mother's Day holiday.

