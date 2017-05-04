Greene County Firefighters Battle Another Sevier County Blaze

Firefighters from Greeneville Fire Department and seven Greene County volunteer fire departments deployed to Sevier County yesterday in response to a state mutual aid request, said Greeneville Fire Department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton. Shelton, who acted as the coordinator of the Greene County task force, said 19 firefighters, including himself, were sent to battle a brush fire in the Cobbly Knob area.

