Greene County Firefighters Battle Another Sevier County Blaze
Firefighters from Greeneville Fire Department and seven Greene County volunteer fire departments deployed to Sevier County yesterday in response to a state mutual aid request, said Greeneville Fire Department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton. Shelton, who acted as the coordinator of the Greene County task force, said 19 firefighters, including himself, were sent to battle a brush fire in the Cobbly Knob area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glamour tans (Jun '16)
|14 min
|Melissa1333
|10
|Expose your snitch
|1 hr
|Cellmate
|45
|Looking for a good man
|1 hr
|Topic girl
|8
|I wish we could vote for Obama for four more years (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|BuildTheWall
|17
|Old Oak was a joke
|4 hr
|Allbymyself
|52
|old drug dealers
|4 hr
|Allbymyself
|15
|allen pridemore (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Ladessa ricker
|10
|gary roberts busted...... finally!!!!
|10 hr
|Wonderin
|27
|Campaigning for the job you already have
|17 hr
|curious
|36
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC