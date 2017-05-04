Greene County Firefighters Battle Ano...

Greene County Firefighters Battle Another Sevier County Blaze

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Firefighters from Greeneville Fire Department and seven Greene County volunteer fire departments deployed to Sevier County yesterday in response to a state mutual aid request, said Greeneville Fire Department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton. Shelton, who acted as the coordinator of the Greene County task force, said 19 firefighters, including himself, were sent to battle a brush fire in the Cobbly Knob area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glamour tans (Jun '16) 14 min Melissa1333 10
Expose your snitch 1 hr Cellmate 45
Looking for a good man 1 hr Topic girl 8
I wish we could vote for Obama for four more years (Jul '15) 2 hr BuildTheWall 17
Old Oak was a joke 4 hr Allbymyself 52
old drug dealers 4 hr Allbymyself 15
allen pridemore (Mar '14) 7 hr Ladessa ricker 10
gary roberts busted...... finally!!!! 10 hr Wonderin 27
Campaigning for the job you already have 17 hr curious 36
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC