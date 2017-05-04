GHS Threat Suspect Appears In Juvenile Court
A charge of terroristic threats against a 15-year-old Greeneville High School student who allegedly scrawled a threatening message last week in a bathroom stall was reduced to filing a false report at a detention hearing held Tuesday in Sevier County Juvenile Court, a court official said. The message reported on April 26 prompted a full response from police and school officials, resulting in a modified lockdown April 27 at the high school.
