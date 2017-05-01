GHS Offense Clicking In 15-2 Rout Of ...

GHS Offense Clicking In 15-2 Rout Of Mo. West

The Greene Devils churned out 11 hits, earned 10 walks, and took advantage of three West errors to roll to a 15-2 run rule shortened contest at Dale Alexander Field. Augustus Fraley led the way, going 3-for-3 with four runs batted in.

