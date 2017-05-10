GHS Incident Puts Spotlight On School Security
Students and parents who arrived at Greeneville High School on the morning of April 27 were met with an unusual sight. Police presence at the school jumped from one School Resource Officer to 10 officers patrolling the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristen Darnell
|2 min
|JustMe
|1
|Nancy Cutshaw thinks that old truck is worth that?
|3 min
|Taddy Mason
|3
|Comey out
|1 hr
|Guest
|21
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|11,115
|Old Oak was a joke
|1 hr
|WOW
|60
|A girl named Tobey
|2 hr
|Gio
|5
|Gary Roberts is not the monster yall make him o...
|2 hr
|Lil Jon
|9
|gary roberts busted...... finally!!!!
|22 hr
|Smiley
|54
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC