GHS Incident Puts Spotlight On School...

GHS Incident Puts Spotlight On School Security

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Students and parents who arrived at Greeneville High School on the morning of April 27 were met with an unusual sight. Police presence at the school jumped from one School Resource Officer to 10 officers patrolling the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kristen Darnell 2 min JustMe 1
Nancy Cutshaw thinks that old truck is worth that? 3 min Taddy Mason 3
Comey out 1 hr Guest 21
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 11,115
Old Oak was a joke 1 hr WOW 60
A girl named Tobey 2 hr Gio 5
Gary Roberts is not the monster yall make him o... 2 hr Lil Jon 9
gary roberts busted...... finally!!!! 22 hr Smiley 54
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC