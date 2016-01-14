Federal judge sentences "Fluffy"to 15...

Federal judge sentences "Fluffy"to 15 years, eight months in federal prison

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Grainger Today

Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor GREENEVILLE - A Rutledge man has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, following a federal investigation into drug trafficking Lee Alan McGoldrick, a.k.a. "Fluffy," pled guilty in United States District Court, Greeneville to"conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine." According to court documents, a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement made a controlled purchase of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine from McGoldrick at 918 County Line Road, Bean Station, January 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's the flamer William Ball 7 min Richard Mulligan 3
Jordan Greenway 11 min cass-I 2
why do ford vehicles suck so bad? (Dec '11) 40 min Dogger 167
shampoo called fresh hair does it work to pass ... (Nov '10) 41 min Amc2017 256
Jason lee now days? (Jul '13) 59 min Soso 25
Campaigning for the job you already have 1 hr OMG 31
***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14) 1 hr Red_Forman 2,945
488 Trump lies since sworn in 7 hr shazbotbaru0 26
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Greene County was issued at May 03 at 2:00PM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC