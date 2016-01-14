Federal judge sentences "Fluffy"to 15 years, eight months in federal prison
Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor GREENEVILLE - A Rutledge man has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, following a federal investigation into drug trafficking Lee Alan McGoldrick, a.k.a. "Fluffy," pled guilty in United States District Court, Greeneville to"conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine." According to court documents, a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement made a controlled purchase of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine from McGoldrick at 918 County Line Road, Bean Station, January 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the flamer William Ball
|7 min
|Richard Mulligan
|3
|Jordan Greenway
|11 min
|cass-I
|2
|why do ford vehicles suck so bad? (Dec '11)
|40 min
|Dogger
|167
|shampoo called fresh hair does it work to pass ... (Nov '10)
|41 min
|Amc2017
|256
|Jason lee now days? (Jul '13)
|59 min
|Soso
|25
|Campaigning for the job you already have
|1 hr
|OMG
|31
|***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Red_Forman
|2,945
|488 Trump lies since sworn in
|7 hr
|shazbotbaru0
|26
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC