Federal judge sentences "Fluffy"to 15 years, eight months in federal prison

Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor GREENEVILLE - A Rutledge man has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, following a federal investigation into drug trafficking Lee Alan McGoldrick, a.k.a. "Fluffy," pled guilty in United States District Court, Greeneville to"conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine." According to court documents, a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement made a controlled purchase of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine from McGoldrick at 918 County Line Road, Bean Station, January 14, 2016.

