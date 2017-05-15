Father, Son Charged After Greeneville...

Father, Son Charged After Greeneville Crash

A man was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence and when his father arrived at the scene, he was charged with public intoxication, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in reports. Garry W. Porter Jr., 32, of 82 Isley Lane, was charged with DUI following a vehicle crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Snapps Ferry Road.

