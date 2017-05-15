Father, Son Charged After Greeneville Crash
A man was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence and when his father arrived at the scene, he was charged with public intoxication, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in reports. Garry W. Porter Jr., 32, of 82 Isley Lane, was charged with DUI following a vehicle crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Snapps Ferry Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Greene County Schools promote creativity and...
|28 min
|Bohemian Girl
|7
|Chelsea Nicole
|32 min
|Old Bull
|35
|Publix Has Finally Arrived!
|47 min
|Bohemian Girl
|3
|Theif Teacher at Moshiem
|1 hr
|Hmmmm
|11
|Josh Fortner
|1 hr
|Deepthroat Danny
|3
|who is tommy and lisa carter (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Yijk
|12
|Barbara Porter
|1 hr
|Barbara Porter
|3
|Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area
|10 hr
|RedHood
|38
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC