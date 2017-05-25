EverGreene Woodcarvers 'Cutting Up'
Aaron Morgan's "Cotton Bark Indian" carving was a Best of Show winner in the EverGreene Woodcarvers Club's competition and exhibition during the Iris Festival. Aaron Morgan's "Cotton Bark Indian" carving was a Best of Show winner in the EverGreene Woodcarvers Club's competition and exhibition during the Iris Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old perverted men
|4 min
|Bitch1
|33
|Asheville Hwy wreck
|29 min
|Tngirl6188
|2
|CDMS basketball
|30 min
|IMP
|4
|Pos sperm donors
|1 hr
|He does
|21
|Brandon weisman
|2 hr
|nice life
|31
|a qestion 4 the womens hear
|2 hr
|just me
|2
|Sorry Judicial system (May '16)
|2 hr
|just me
|11
|Outsourcing?
|4 hr
|Gila Monster
|61
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC