Downtown Greeneville To Be Abuzz With...

Downtown Greeneville To Be Abuzz With Activity Next Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

In addition to the 23rd annual Greeneville Iris Festival, which will feature arts and crafts, food, live music and more on Saturday and Sunday, there are also two major concerts scheduled at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Hours for the Iris Festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. On Saturday night, May 20, southern rock legends the Marshall Tucker Band will perform on the NPAC stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The sold-out show will feature founding member Doug Gray on lead vocals; B.B. Borden on drums; Tony Black on bass and vocals; Marcus James Henderson on keyboards, saxophone, flute and vocals; Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals, and Rick Willis on guitar and vocals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14) 5 min _FLATLINE-------- 2,967
Mohawk wreck 11 min Taz 5
Chelsea Nicole 1 hr The Six 14
New chicks at Walmart dc (Jul '15) 1 hr SPILL IT LETS DO ... 2
The Future of Cable News 4 hr Smitty 1
developing story!!!!! 5 hr Rose 4
Jenny Sprawberry 5 hr Taddy Mason 5
Comey out 15 hr Trumpistraitor 57
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC