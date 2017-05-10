Downtown Greeneville To Be Abuzz With Activity Next Weekend

In addition to the 23rd annual Greeneville Iris Festival, which will feature arts and crafts, food, live music and more on Saturday and Sunday, there are also two major concerts scheduled at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Hours for the Iris Festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. On Saturday night, May 20, southern rock legends the Marshall Tucker Band will perform on the NPAC stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The sold-out show will feature founding member Doug Gray on lead vocals; B.B. Borden on drums; Tony Black on bass and vocals; Marcus James Henderson on keyboards, saxophone, flute and vocals; Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals, and Rick Willis on guitar and vocals.

