DAR Hosts - Meet The Johnsons' History Program

Re-enactors at the April Nolachuckey Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meeting for the "Meet the Johnsons" presentation were, from left: Caroline Blanks as Martha Johnson Patterson; Jerry Bird as Col. Robert Johnson; script writer and DAR member Carolyn Gregg; Tim Massey as President Andrew Johnson; Bill Edmonds as Sam Johnson; and Dorothy Blanks as Mary Johnson Stover.

