Cricket To Join Crockett Crossing
Cricket Wireless, a cellphone carrier, will open a new location in Greeneville at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, the Crockett Crossing shopping center. Signage at the coming Great Clips location announces a planned June 3 grand opening.
