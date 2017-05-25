Cricket To Join Crockett Crossing

9 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Cricket Wireless, a cellphone carrier, will open a new location in Greeneville at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, the Crockett Crossing shopping center. Signage at the coming Great Clips location announces a planned June 3 grand opening.

Greeneville, TN

