County To Consider Funding Airport Repairs

Long-sought repairs to the fixed base operator building at the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport will be funded, at least partially, if a resolution before the Greene County Commission on Monday night is approved. The commission is scheduled to meet that day at 6 p.m. in regular monthly session in the upper floor courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse.

