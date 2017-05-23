Clint Black Provides Free CDs To Conc...

Clint Black Provides Free CDs To Concert-Goers

7 hrs ago

Each person who attended Sunday evening's Clint Black concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center came away with a special gift from the country entertainer. Because Black had to reschedule his Greeneville concert two times - a first for him - he told the audience members that he wanted to provide each of them with a free copy of his latest CD, entitled "On Purpose."

Greeneville, TN

