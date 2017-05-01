City Schools Face Declining Enrollment
As the school year winds down, Greeneville City Schools administrators are gearing up to tackle a number of fiscal challenges. The annual Board of Education Spring Budget Workshop, held Sunday night, included discussion on declining elementary school enrollment rates, several urgent capital needs, potential adjustments to possible cuts in federal funding and the need to be competitive in salaries and benefits.
