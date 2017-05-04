Citizen Tips Help Take Down Suspected...

Citizen Tips Help Take Down Suspected Drug Dealer

An illegal drug sale operation in the Greystone community that reminded some citizens of a "drive-through restaurant" was shut down for good Thursday afternoon following an investigation by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force. Search warrants were executed on the house and a garage across the street owned by Gary Wayne Roberts, 55, of 7630 Greystone Road.

