Chapman To Celebrate 90th

Martha Maxine "Pat" Chapman, of Greeneville, will be honored with a reception in celebration of her 90th birthday Sunday, May 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Round Table Office Complex on Tusculum Boulevard. Chapman was born May 14, 1927, to the late Russell and Esther Kilday Morrison.

