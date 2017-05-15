Capitol To Serve Up Blue Plate Comedy...

Capitol To Serve Up Blue Plate Comedy Special

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Blue Plate Special Comedy Group will perform tonight at The Capitol Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Greene County Schools promote creativity and... 12 min little ceaser 6
did crystal haynes go to jail? 1 hr Flowers 10
Publix Has Finally Arrived! 1 hr Bohemian Girl 1
Theif Teacher at Moshiem 1 hr Joe Pistone 9
Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area 2 hr Joe Pistone 36
Jenny Sprawberry 3 hr WTF 11
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 4 hr Jerry 104
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC