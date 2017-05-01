Author To Discuss 'Serpent-Handling B...

Author To Discuss 'Serpent-Handling Believers' With Brown-Bag Group

19 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Thomas Burton, professor emeritus of English at East Tennessee State University, will visit the Friends of the Library's May 17 book discussion on his 1993 nonfiction work "Serpent-Handling Believers." The group's discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.

Greeneville, TN

