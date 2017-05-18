Apex Bank Named Among Top Performing ...

Apex Bank Named Among Top Performing Banks

Apex Bank has been recognized as the top performing bank with $300 million to $1 billion in assets in Tennessee and third overall in the nation by the Independent Community Bankers of America "Top Performing Community Banks" industry analysis, according to a news release. This new recognition adds to the Banks Street Partners' "Rank the Banks" report, released on Feb. 8, which ranks Apex Bank as the No.

