Announcements For May 8

28 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Holston Philatelic Stamp Exhibition Show will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Best Western in Johnson City. There will be six dealers for buying, selling, swapping and trading.

