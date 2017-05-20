Announcements For May 18

Announcements For May 18

Bewley's Chapel United Methodist Church will have a memorial service and decoration of graves Sunday. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. The memorial program is at 11 a.m. A covered dish lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

