Andrew Johnson Retrospective Opens To Public

Christopher Gose, assistant director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, discusses some of the Andrew Johnson letters and other items on display at a gallery exhibit that opened Saturday at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical Library at 229 N. Main St. A pair of glasses worn by Andrew Johnson and an original copy of the first speech President Johnson gave to Congress after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln are among the items on display at an exhibit at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library.

