Andrew Johnson Retrospective Opens To Public
Christopher Gose, assistant director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, discusses some of the Andrew Johnson letters and other items on display at a gallery exhibit that opened Saturday at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical Library at 229 N. Main St. A pair of glasses worn by Andrew Johnson and an original copy of the first speech President Johnson gave to Congress after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln are among the items on display at an exhibit at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jonny sentelle (Aug '10)
|23 min
|Hahahaha
|69
|Emily Jones Walker !!!!
|3 hr
|Knows
|1
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|4 hr
|Josh
|41
|Expose your snitch
|4 hr
|Josh
|63
|Bad Checks
|5 hr
|little ceasar
|2
|What's GVDC gonna turn into ?
|5 hr
|Idea
|5
|Lowe's poor customer service...
|6 hr
|little ceasar
|2
|Outsourcing?
|8 hr
|The Greatest One
|33
|Old perverted men
|19 hr
|Camp Creek
|24
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC