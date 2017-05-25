4-Vehicles Involved In Asheville High...

4-Vehicles Involved In Asheville Highway Wreck

Read more: The Greenville Sun

A four-car wreck closed a portion of Asheville Highway near Debusk Road Thursday afternoon. Two people were extricated and flown to area hospitals.

