3 Charged With Drug Possession After ...

3 Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A woman and two men were charged with drug possession and a host of other offenses by Greeneville police following a traffic stop about 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Industrial Boulevard. A car driven by Angela Louise Cogdell, 41, of 121 Charles Rader Lane, was stopped after police determined it had switched tags, Officer Eric Davis said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asheville Hwy wreck 6 min Tax payer in Gree... 13
a qestion 4 the womens hear 22 min red rover 5
Impeach Donal Trump 48 min silversocks 15
Hunter Duff (Jul '15) 1 hr Karma 15
snitch? 1 hr britny powers 11
loyd Davis 1 hr britny powers 4
Lily Crouch 2 hr Heather 4
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC