3 Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A woman and two men were charged with drug possession and a host of other offenses by Greeneville police following a traffic stop about 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Industrial Boulevard. A car driven by Angela Louise Cogdell, 41, of 121 Charles Rader Lane, was stopped after police determined it had switched tags, Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
