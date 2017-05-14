14th Annual Iris Festival Pageant Win...

14th Annual Iris Festival Pageant Winners Named

Winners of the 14th annual Iris Festival Pageant were, in the front row, from left: Rhyne Johnson, Elaina Philbeck, McKee Greenlee and Lillian Waddell. In the back row are Connie Michaud, Angel Bobadilla and Harper Bullen, held by mother Lindsay Bullen.

