Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault Of A Minor

Valerie L. Norton, 34, of Lafayette Street, was jailed Saturday on charges of aggravated domestic assault and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Warrants at the Greene County Sheriff's Department said Greeneville police responded to a disturbance just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Norton's address, where they spoke with a juvenile who told officers that she was involved in a verbal argument with Norton before running from the home.

