Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault Of A Minor
Valerie L. Norton, 34, of Lafayette Street, was jailed Saturday on charges of aggravated domestic assault and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Warrants at the Greene County Sheriff's Department said Greeneville police responded to a disturbance just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Norton's address, where they spoke with a juvenile who told officers that she was involved in a verbal argument with Norton before running from the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good women scarce in Greeneville
|5 min
|zzz
|2
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|34 min
|Pastor Deacon
|34
|anybody knoe about carrie (May '13)
|46 min
|SMH
|8
|Chad Whitson
|47 min
|MAGA
|2
|I apologize to Atticus Finch
|48 min
|Pastor Deacon
|9
|Ivanka Trump
|57 min
|Princess
|41
|Christen davis (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Jay
|5
|Breaking news
|11 hr
|Princess
|68
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC