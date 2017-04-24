US Nitrogen: Faulty Gasket Caused Vapor Release
First responders gathered on April 19 outside the US Nitrogen plant on Pottertown Road after a release of nitric acid vapors was reported. Numerous first responders rushed to the US Nitrogen facility on Pottertown Road in Midway after the release of nitric acid vapors was reported about 6 p.m. April 19, including the Greeneville-Greene County Hazardous Materials Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unemployment
|9 min
|Guest
|3
|Flynn
|32 min
|Trumpisdumb
|13
|Mark furgason is a piece of (Oct '12)
|35 min
|confused
|16
|old drug dealers
|38 min
|fired up
|1
|Clyde an Phyllis pain
|2 hr
|Sabrina
|5
|News
|2 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|17
|YMCA does not drug test workers (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Loise
|115
|Susan Crum Foundation (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|unreal
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC