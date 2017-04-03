Tusculum Recycling Program On Hold Again

Tusculum Recycling Program On Hold Again

The on-again, off-again recycling arrangement between the City of Tusculum and Town of Jonesborough is on hold again. A trailer is used by the city to transport recycled items to Jonesborough's Pliny Fisk Composting and Recycling Center at 101 Britt Drive.

Greeneville, TN

